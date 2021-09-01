Sun Joe’s 14-in. electric chainsaw preps your yard for fall at $35, more in New Green Deals

Fall is just around the corner, and that means your trees will start to shed their leaves toward the end of the month. Once that begins, it could reveal some branches that need to be taken care of. Well, Sun Joe’s 14-inch electric chainsaw is on sale for just $35 right now, making today a great time to pick one up. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Prep for fall with Sun Joe’s electric chainsaw at just $35

Snow Joe/Sun Joe’s official eBay storefront is offering its 14-inch 9A Electric Chainsaw for $34.99 shipped in refurbished condition. With an original MSRP of $59, going rate at Amazon of $48, and a sale price of $40 at Home Depot right now, today’s deal marks the best we’ve tracked for this model. You’ll find the usual gas savings here, since it’s powered by electricity. However, something you might not realize is just how much quieter electric tools are compared to gas counterparts. You could almost get away with no ear protection for quick jobs, as in-between cuts there’s zero noise produced by this chainsaw. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Ships with a 2-year warranty.

Anker’s PowerHouse portable power stations now up to 30% off starting at $180

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its portable power stations headlined by the PowerHouse 200 for $179.99 when code ANKERSD1702 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Down from the usual $260 going rate, you’re looking at $80 in savings with today’s offer marking the second-best price we’ve seen and lowest in several months. Ideal for everything from tagging along on camping trips or tailgates to having some backup power on-hand at a moment’s notice. PowerHouse 200 arrives with a 57600mAh internal battery that pairs with an AC outlet on top of two 2.4A USB-A slots, a USB-C PD output, and AC car port. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 500 customers. Head to 9to5Toys for more.

Sense Energy Monitor lets you know just how much electricity you’re using at a low of $234

Amazon is offering the Sense Energy Monitor for $234 shipped. Down 22% from its normal going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $5. The Sense Energy Monitor helps you to see how much power your home is using. The app will give tips on ways to save cash by turning different things off when they’re not actively being used. There’s real-time data on iOS, Android, and the web, which lets you track how much power your home has used down to the minute. Sense mounts into your home’s electrical panel and is fully certified by both the ETL and Intertek. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

