ECOFLOW 6-outlet 1800W power station is $351 off, more in New Green Deals

Whether you’re planning on going camping this fall or just want something to keep your lights on if the power goes out, the ECOFLOW DELTA 1300 power station is an absolute must. With a massive 1260Wh capacity and the ability to output 1800W constant and 3300W surge, the six AC outlets make this a monster of a power station, especially at $351 off. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

ECOFLOW’s DELTA 1300 power station outputs 1800W through six AC ports + more at $351 off

Wellbots is offering the ECOFLOW DELTA 1300 Power Station for $949 shipped with the code POWER150 at checkout. Normally $1,300 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find six AC outlets capable of outputting 1800W of power (with 3300W surge), which is more than enough to run a small fridge, coffee maker, microwave, or other household appliance while you’re off-grid. The 1260Wh capacity ensures it can run for quite a while before it’s time to recharge, and when it does die, you’ll be able to go from 0 to 80% in an hour, with the other 20% finishing off in around 1.6 total hours with a supported charger. Plus, with the ability to power up to 13 devices simultaneously, this will be your go-to portable battery anytime you leave the house for an extended period of time. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

PAXCESS’ 20V cordless string trimmer ditches gas and oil at a low of $85

Paxcess (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 20V Cordless Electric String Trimmer for $84.99 shipped. Down from $120, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This 2-in-1 string trimmer and edger allows you to go around your fence and driveway while also tackling tall weeds next to the driveway and sidewalks. Since it’s electric-powered with a 20V battery, no gas or oil is required for this trimmer to function, helping cut down on monthly costs, maintenance, and even emissions. Rated 4/5 stars.

Hover-1’s Aviator Electric Scooter is perfect for fall joyrides at $200

Amazon offers the Hover-1 Aviator Electric Folding Scooter for $199.99 shipped. While you’d normally pay $300 for the other styles right now, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings while returning to the all-time low set twice before. Summer may be on the way out, but there’s still plenty of time to cruise around town and enjoy the fall weather on this Hover-1 electric scooter. Powered by a 300W brushless motor, Aviator delivers up to 14.9 MPH top speeds with a 7-mile range for quick trips to the store and joyrides alike. Its built-in suspension should help keep you going even when the terrain gets a bit rough, and the folding design makes it easy to store away when not hitting the streets. Over 395 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating.

