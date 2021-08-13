Tesla Model Y electric SUVs spotted in Europe with odd ‘Not Model Y’ decal

- Aug. 13th 2021 8:11 am PT

0

A bunch of Tesla Model Y electric SUVs have been spotted in Europe sporting odd “Not Model Y” decals ahead of deliveries.

Tesla originally planned to only launch the Model Y in Europe when it locally produced the electric SUV at Gigafactory Berlin in Germany.

However, the automaker changed its plans last month and opened Model Y orders for September deliveries, but those vehicles are going to be produced at Gigafactory Shanghai in China.

Earlier this week, we reported on Tesla exporting over 8,000 Model Y SUVs from China last month.

Most of those are expected to be headed to Europe.

Now a bunch of Model Y SUVs have been spotted being transported toward Eindhoven in the Netherlands (spotted by Peter van Limpt via Facebook):

As you can see, the Model Ys have some sort of decal on them that reads ‘Not Model Y’.

The reason for those are not clear, but my best guess would be it’s Tesla’s idea of a “camouflage.”

Those vehicles are likely test vehicles for internal testing and/or regulatory approval, and in the auto industry, they’re often equipped with camouflage wraps.

Tesla hasn’t used those much, but this might be the company joking about this practice.

It also sounds like a reference to Boring Company’s flamethrower that they ended up calling “Not a Flamethrower” in order to avoid shipping issues.

What do you think the reason is for those decals? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y is an all-electric compact SUV built on Tesla's third-generation vehicle platform.

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger