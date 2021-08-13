Podcast: Tesla Cybertruck delay, Model Y in Europe, $40,000 cap on tax credit, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including the Tesla Cybertruck delay, the Model Y coming to Europe, and the proposed $40,000 price cap on electric cars to get the $7,500 tax credit.
- Tesla finally confirms Cybertruck electric pickup is delayed to 2022
- Tesla claims 92% battery cell material recovery in new recycling process
- Tesla pushes new Model 3 Standard Range Plus orders to 2022
- Tesla apologizes for new Model S delays, but some worrying things are going on
- Elon Musk puts Renesas and Bosch on blast for Tesla’s ‘extreme supply chain limitations’
- Tesla starts giving back Supercharger access to salvaged vehicles
- Tesla files to produce 5 more versions of Model Y at Gigafactory Shanghai, some for export
- Tesla aims to start Model Y production at Gigafactory Berlin in October, pending govt approval
- US Senate puts $40,000 cap on price of electric cars that qualify for EV tax credit ahead of reform
- GM teases Chevy Silverado electric pickup with 4-wheel steering
- Mercedes-Benz launches EQS electric sedan for $100,000
