Quick Charge Podcast: August 5, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla to supply full energy ecosystem in new homes in luxury community
- Tesla is reportedly going to buy BYD’s new ‘blade batteries’ in an unlikely partnership
- Ford, GM, and Stellantis announce joint 40-50% EV sale goal in 2030 – who is going to buy other 50%?
- Biden to sign executive order for 50% of new cars being electric by 2030, reiterates new point-of-sale EV incentive
- Rivian applies to establish pre-delivery and service center in Orange County, California
- Arrival to co-develop its EV open-data platform alongside Microsoft
- Nio EP9 first drive: the fastest, most expensive EV ever built
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.