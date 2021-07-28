Quick Charge Podcast: July 28, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) trades sideways as market digest earnings beat but has questions about short-term growth
- Tesla (TSLA) launches major shift in retail strategy: cheaper locations, remote working, and more
- Tesla pushes estimated delivery dates for both Model S trims
- JB Straubel’s Redwood Materials raises $700 million to accelerate EV battery recycling business
- GAC Aion showcases charging technology claiming charging times of 8 minutes
- EV vs. ICE: How far can you travel in each state for $100?
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.