EGEB: 3 ways clean energy is making US grids more resilient right now

Here are 3 ways clean energy is boosting grid resilience right now in the face of extreme weather.

Massachusetts announces $1.6 million in grants to support offshore wind workforce training.

Clean energy and grid resilience

Despite attempts by fossil fuel supporters to wrongfully shift blame to clean energy, integrating more clean energy can boost US grid resilience and reliability. Here are three ways that’s happening right now [via Climate Nexus]:

Massachusetts offshore wind workforce training

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (R-MA) has announced $1.6 million in grants to support offshore wind workforce training.

Massachusetts has two large offshore wind farms in the pipeline: the 800 MW Vineyard Wind 1 and the 804 MW Mayflower Wind.

The funding will be awarded through the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center’s (MassCEC) Expanding Access to Opportunity in the Offshore Wind Workforce Program.

The money will go to eight Massachusetts organizations: Asian American Civic Association, Adult Continuing Education, Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology and UMass Lowell, Bristol Community College and Old Bedford Village, Building Pathways, Self-Reliance, UMass Amherst Clean Energy Extension, and Xodus Group and Browning the Green Space.

What each individual organization will be doing on the training front can be read here.

MassCEC writes:

In 2018 MassCEC released a report on the workforce needs and economic impact of the emerging offshore wind industry, finding that the deployment of 1,600 MW of offshore wind is estimated to support between 2,300 and 3,100 direct job years over the next 10 years and generate a total economic impact in Massachusetts of between $678 to $805 million. Vineyard Wind and Mayflower Wind have pledged to provide funding for a portion of these prior grants once their projects achieve critical development milestones.

