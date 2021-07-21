Quick Charge Podcast: July 21, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk: Tesla to likely resume Bitcoin payment after due diligence on energy mix improvements
- Tesla (TSLA) sells back Maxwell Technology’s ultracapacitor business to former executives
- Tesla now provides full ‘Tesla Energy ecosystem’ to third-party installers to accelerate expansion
- Tesla reduces price of FSD computer upgrade to $1,000 (but not zero) after criticism
- Elon Musk confirms Tesla plans to open Superchargers to other automakers later this year
- Rivian partners with Tennessee to deploy charging stations at all state parks
- Study dispels myth that electric cars pollute as much as gas-powered cars due to ‘dirty’ grid
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.