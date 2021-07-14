Ride1Up Prodigy pre-orders opened for most affordable premium-level electric bike yet

Ride1Up’s electric bikes have always been known for offering great value with higher-than-typical quality components for surprisingly modest prices. Now, the company has opened pre-orders for the Ride1Up Prodigy, which is the company’s highest-spec model to date.

The Ride1Up Prodigy pushes the brand to a new level with the introduction of not just the company’s first mid-drive e-bike but a highly-respected Brose mid-drive.

Many companies that have gotten their start in the value category of e-bikes have expanded into higher-spec e-bikes by beginning with Chinese mid-drives like those from Bafang. But Ride1Up went straight to a high-end German manufacturer for its drive system.

Using Brose’s TF Sprinter motor and 9-speed Shimano drivetrain, the Ride1Up Prodigy powers up to Class 3 speeds of 28 mph (45 km/h). A 500 Wh battery provides 30-50 miles (48-80 km) of range depending on riding style and terrain.

The team has actually been working on the new model for quite some time now and expected it to be available earlier this year.

It was officially unveiled in January, but long parts delays from many of their suppliers pushed back delivery times and meant Ride1Up couldn’t begin taking pre-orders without clear delivery dates.

Now, pre-orders have finally opened, with prices starting at $2,295.











The Ride1Up Prodigy sports impressive specs for its price, including not just that Brose motor with built-in torque sensor but also four-piston hydraulic disc brakes, a 9-speed Shimano Alivio transmission, and included rear rack and fender set.

Buchel LED lights in the front and rear and Schwalbe G-One tires keep riders safe and stuck to the road, at least on the pavement-oriented XR and ST frames that offer a step-over and step-through geometry, respectively. Both include a hydroformed aluminum fork to match the frame.

There’s also an MTB version that upgrades to a suspension fork and Maxxis Forekaster tires but loses the fenders and rear rack. You likely won’t miss those commuter-spec components when you’re screaming down the trails anyways, though.

It’s interesting to see Ride1Up offer both commuter-level and trail-ready versions of the bike that are able to share similar frames and components. Minor tweaks make the models more appropriate for the different riding profiles.

The only bummer for the Prodigy V2 pre-order is just how long it will take to arrive. Shipping is listed as January, meaning riders will, unfortunately, miss this riding season in much of North America. But with the huge backlog in parts availability facing the e-bike industry, such waits are becoming the norm.

And if anyone thinks the Prodigy is a bit rich for their blood, Ride1Up has several other lower-cost models that also offer a huge bang for your buck.

The $1,895 Ride1Up LMT’D retains high-quality parts like the hydraulic disc brakes, but the $1,045 Ride1Up Roadster V2 is a crazy-good deal for a single-speed belt drive e-bike.

I reviewed both of those e-bikes (here for the LMT’D and here for the Roadster V2) and would definitely recommend them. Check out my review videos below to see the e-bikes in action.

