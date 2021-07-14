Quick Charge Podcast: July 14, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla has Powerwall backlog of 80,000 orders worth over $500 million
- Tesla (TSLA) leads 95% increase in electric car sales in the US
- Lucid Motors introduces Lucid Care service program alongside vehicle warranty details
- GM asks Chevy Bolt EV owners not to charge overnight and park inside garages after 2 more fires
- EVgo acquires company behind popular PlugShare EV charging app
- Europe bans new gas cars by 2035. Why not sooner?
- United Air invests in electric plane startup Heart Aerospace, agrees to buy up to 200 electric aircrafts
