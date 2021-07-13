MG5 and Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo: Which is the most important electric wagon?

There are currently two electric wagons on the market, and they couldn’t be more different from each other.

[This is an ongoing collaboration between Fully Charged and Electrek.]

The MG5 might not be the most exhilarating EV, but it was the first electric wagon to come to market, and it’s a great value. What it lacks in frills, it makes up for in space, solid design, and general comfort. It has a decent range and is easy to drive, but by far, the most remarkable aspect of the MG5 is its affordability.

In stark contrast, your second option for an electric wagon is the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo S! Not only does it have a significantly longer name than the MG5, but it’s also quite possibly the best electric car in the world (according to Jack). It’s luxurious, spacious, unbelievably quick, and unlike most supercars, it works well for families. The drawback? It’s expensive.

They might be very different, but both will be equally important when it comes to accelerating the transition away from combustion-engined vehicles.

Check out the video below to learn more about both cars and how they compare:

Read more: MG5 First Drive — Is this the ‘station wagon’ you’ve been waiting for?

Photo: Fully Charged

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.