Audi launches e-tron GT in the US starting at $99,900

Audi is officially launching the e-tron GT electric car in the US today with a starting price of $99,900 before incentives.

The e-tron GT is Audi’s take on the Porsche Taycan with which it shares a platform.

It has similarly impressive performance such as 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds for the RS e-tron GT and fast-charging up to 270 kW.

Audi has tuned things differently than Porsche, but the biggest difference is undoubtedly the design. It strikes a balance between sporty and luxury.

Now the vehicle is available in the US market as Audi opens the online configurator today:

As per above, the electric car starts at $99,900, and it goes up to $139,900 before options for the RS e-tron GT.

e-tron GT RS e-tron GT Horsepower 469 (522 with Boost Mode) 590 (637 with Boost Mode) 0-60 (seconds) 3.9 (with Boost Mode) 3.1 (with Boost Mode) Torque (lb-ft) 464 (472 with Boost mode) 612 Top speed (mph) 152 155 Battery 93 kWh 93 kWh EPA-estimated range (miles) 238 (EPA-estimated) 232 (EPA-estimated) MPGe (city/highway/combined) 81/83/82 MPGe (EPA-estimated) 79/82/81 (EPA-estimated) Starting MSRP $99,900 $139,900 Anticipated potential federal tax credit(see energy.gov for eligibility details) Up to $7,500 Up to $7,500

The prices are MSRP and the final prices need to be determined between the buyer and the dealership.

Here are some of the main options for the Audi e-tron GT in the US:

US models will come to market with standard 20-inch 5-double-spoke alloy wheels with gray accents; vehicles equipped with the performance package have 20-inch 5-double-spoke alloy wheels with black accents; the RS e-tron GT comes with standard 20-inch 5-spoke sustainably manufactured AERO wheels or available 21-inch wheels

Standard for RS e-tron GT models is a lightweight, high-strength, carbon roof panel– a first for an Audi vehicle and a segment-exclusive feature

Available Matrix-design headlights with Audi laser light for additional high-beam visibility and distinct road presence

Strongly chiseled lower doorsill lines that emphasizes the battery pack as the car’s powerhouse and foundation

Inside, standard is a leather-free interior incorporating recycled materials; Dinamica® and Alcantara come standard; Nappa leather is available

The “monoposto” cockpit angles the 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit and 10.1-inch MMI touch response displays toward the driver

Standard is a full-circumference, flat-bottom steering wheel, wrapped in Alcantara; a perforated, leather-wrapped steering wheel is available

Electrek’s Take

We only had a short first drive in the e-tron GT, but we were impressed. We will spend more time in the electric car soon and share more of our thoughts.

The higher end of the electric car market is certainly becoming more crowded, but the e-tron GT still has a place.

It will be particularly interesting to see how it performs in the market compared to the Porsche Taycan, which has started to achieve significant sales in the US after a slow start.

