Podcast: Tesla opening Supercharger network to other EVs, supercomputer, Mustang Mach-E GT, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Tesla making moves to open Supercharger network to other electric cars, Tesla’s latest supercomputer, Ford Mustang Mach-E GT range, and more.
The show is back live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Tesla confirms plan to open Supercharger network to other automakers next year
- Tesla unveils its new supercomputer (5th most powerful in the world) to train self-driving AI
- Tesla now has 2 of top 3 most American-made cars
- Tesla 4680 battery cell: new Panasonic CEO ready to make ‘large investment’ if production test is a success
- Tesla battery supplier Panasonic sold its entire TSLA stake for an insane profit
- Tesla Full Self-Driving v9 beta update slips to next week, monthly subscription model follows
- Elon Musk: Tesla will hold ‘AI Day’ to show progress and recruit talent
- Ford Mustang Mach-E GT/Performance gets impressive EPA ratings
- Audi says it will produce its last internal combustion engine by 2033, only launch new EVs by 2026
- Electric vehicle infrastructure gets $15 billion in new US bipartisan proposal, new EV rebate to come later
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
