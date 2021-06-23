Lithium for EV batteries – the art of mineral extraction [Video]

As the demand for EV batteries increases, could lithium be the vital element we need for our electric future? British physicist, oceanographer, and TV presenter Helen Czerski heads to Cornwall, which is rich with lithium, to find out why it’s so important and how it can be more ethically sourced.

While at the start of its journey, innovative company Cornish Lithium is working hard to extract the lithium beneath the ground in a low-impact, environmentally friendly way. With the potential for lithium to become the batteries of the future, the ability to mine it without the heavy carbon footprint of traditional methods is simply ground-breaking.

