In today’s Electrek Green Energy Brief (EGEB):

Major businesses from the Climate Group’s EV100 initiative in partnership with Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA) members sent a letter today to US President Joe Biden. The letter backs robust vehicle standards to achieve 100% sales of new light-duty vehicles with zero tailpipe emissions ideally by 2030. Signatories include Rivian, Lyft, Flo, IKEA, National Grid, and Siemens.

Electrek is exclusively sharing the companies’ letter:

Dear President Biden, Administrator Regan, Secretary Buttigieg, and Acting Administrator Cliff,

We write to you today as a collection of leading groups and businesses focused on accelerating electric vehicle adoption in the United States. We applaud your Administration’s leadership in prioritizing renewable energy development and transportation electrification through actions such as the American Jobs Plan and the proposal to restore California’s vehicle emissions waiver.

We strongly support the establishment of robust vehicle standards to achieve 100% sales of new light-duty vehicles with zero tailpipe emissions ideally by 2030. Strong emission standards will help drive the burgeoning US industry to make EV’s the new normal by 2030.

The climate crisis is accelerating at an alarming pace, and millions of people are already suffering from its impact. Since the transportation sector is the largest source of emissions in the US it also stands as the largest opportunity to reduce our country’s overall emissions. Transportation electrification can revitalize the economy, create millions of jobs, and improve public health for communities across the nation.

More than 40% of Americans — over 135 million people — live in communities with unhealthy ozone or pollution levels that often lead to premature deaths and health conditions like asthma. This burden is disproportionately borne by disadvantaged communities. Fossil-fuel powered vehicles, especially diesel, emit pollutants like particulate matter and NOx, which have been attributed as the leading cause for premature deaths in the US. And while EVs have zero tailpipe emissions that will help reduce public health impacts, they are also 67% less carbon intensive over their lifetime compared to gas-powered vehicles, creating substantial climate benefits. The cost savings from improved public health and environment amount to $1.3 trillion through 2050.

Strong vehicle standards will also send a strong market signal that the US is committed to emissions reduction and is intent on restoring global automotive leadership. These standards, when paired with the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), will create hundreds of thousands of American jobs. In 2020 alone, the clean vehicles industry in the US created more than 270,000 jobs, and, as projections indicate, the US can create 2 million jobs by 2035 with the right regulatory support from our nation’s leaders.

The evidence is clear. If the US makes EVs the number one choice for new light duty vehicles by 2030, our transportation sector emissions will be cut in half by 2050. This can help prevent approximately 150,000 premature deaths and save nearly $1.3 trillion in health and environmental costs.

As the country’s leading EV manufacturers, fleet operators, utilities, and transportation network companies, we represent and understand the need to urgently move towards a clean vehicle future. By focusing on renewable and clean energy sources, these technological advancements will play an essential role in helping the US achieve its sustainable energy goals.

Thank you for your efforts and consideration on this critical issue. Strong vehicle standards that drive 100% sales of new light-duty vehicles with zero tailpipe emissions ideally by 2030 are key to achieving net-zero by 2050. We look forward to continued ambitious actions.

Signatories:

Biogen, Danfoss, DHL, Enel X, Flo, Genentech, HP Inc., IKEA, Ioneer USA Corporation, Li-Cycle, Lime, Lordstown, Lyft, Momentum Dynamics, National Grid, Novonix, PG&E, Redwood Materials, Rivian, Siemens, VmWare, WAV