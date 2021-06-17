$4,700 electric car! Would you buy Wuling’s Mini EV?

Is the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV the most exciting electric car on the market? Probably not. But what is it about this little box on wheels that has led to it outselling Tesla?

[This is part of an ongoing collaboration between Fully Charged and Electrek]

Wuling Mini EV

It’s small, and it’s cheap, but it could also be the answer to mass EV adoption. For every one Tesla Model 3, five Wuling Mini EVs have been sold. Because $4,700! (Or that’s £3,400 for all you folks in the UK.)

The tech is basic, and the range is on the low side, but for a city car, do you really need much more?

Wuling’s “old school meets electric” approach with design has led to a simple get-in-and-go car that’s affordable and practical.

Yes, there’s room for improvement, but what’s so important about this car is its potential to allow more people to experience electric and make the switch.

Check out Fully Charged‘s East Asia correspondent Elliot Richards’ review in the video below to learn more about features (or lack of), range, efficiency, and comfort. And if you want to follow him on Twitter, he’s at @ElliotChina.

Would you go for cheap, compact simplicity? And if you’re new to EVs, would you dip your toe in with this little car? Let us know down in the comments below.

Read more: CUPRA Born Launch: Can you see yourself in the ‘hot SEAT?’

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.