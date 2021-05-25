CUPRA Born Launch: Can you see yourself in the ‘hot SEAT?’

- May. 25th 2021 7:44 am ET

We’re delighted to say a big hola, hola to CUPRA’s first all-electric vehicle, the CUPRA Born.

This sleek and sporty high-performance MEB-based hatchback looks a bit different from the endless electric SUVs on the market, and we rather like it.

[This is part of an ongoing collaboration between Fully Charged and Electrek]

It comes with options for a 45 kWh, a 58 kWh, or a 77 kWh battery, and with a 125 kW DC charging capability, you can charge from 5% to 80% in around 35 minutes. The interior is swish, packed with great technology, and has seats made from a recycled polymer fabric sourced from plastic extracted from oceans – nice!

UK pricing will be announced in the autumn with deliveries starting at the beginning of 2022, but it’s pretty obvious to us that this will be extremely popular. There’s an awful lot to like about this car, and we’ll be test driving it as soon as we can!

