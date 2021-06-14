Green Deals: Stop buying oil + gas with a RYOBI 40V electric mower at $249, more

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 40V Brushless 17-inch Walk-behind Mower for $249 shipped. Down $50 from its normal going rate, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. If you’re tired of paying for gas and oil to mow the yard, remedy it by replacing your old mower with this brand-new electric model. It runs off of the included 40V 6Ah battery and can handle up to 1/2-acre on a single charge. It folds up for compact storage, so as to not take up much room in your garage when you’re not mowing. Plus, the 40V battery is compatible with dozens of other tools from RYOBI, making it a versatile addition to your kit. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on electric ride-on mowers, WORX electric tools, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Father’s Day is just over a week away and Home Depot is now kicking off a new savings event to help you score the perfect gift with as much as $500 in savings. With a collection of deep discounts on everything from tool bundles, electric lawn essentials, patio furniture, grills, and more, you’ll be able to score free shipping across the board. Or for those who want to ensure it arrives before the big day, no-cost in-store pickup is also available in most cases. One of our favorites is the RYOBI 48V Electric Zero Turn Riding Mower at $4,599, which is a full $500 off its normal going rate. This allows you to ditch gas and oil when mowing, which is better for the environment as well as your wallet in the long run. With 4+ star ratings on nearly all of the price cuts, you’ll want to head to our full coverage for all of our top picks.

The official WORX eBay storefront is offering a selection of its outdoor lawn gear at up to 50% off in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free across the board. Note: All refurbished items ship with a two year warranty. Our favorite is the WG911 2x20V Electric Lawn Mower + Trimmer Combo for $289 $259.99. For comparison, the mower alone goes for $300 at Amazon, and the trimmer normally fetches up to $112 or so. This combo gives you the company’s 17-inch electric mower, 12-inch electric trimmer, two 4.0Ah batteries, a collection bag, dual charger, and mulch plug. That’s everything you need to kick your old oil and gas lawn equipment to the curb, even if you mulch or bag. Plus, these tools are part of the WORX 20V PowerShare platform, meaning you can use the batteries in more than just today’s deal. Want to shop the other WORX discounts? Swing by eBay’s landing page for all that’s included. Rated 4.3+ stars from thousands of happy customers.

