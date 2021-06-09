Green Deals: Kick oil + gas to the curb with EGO 56V lawn tools from $79, more

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering a selection of EGO 56V electric lawn tools on sale from $79. Free shipping is available on all orders. Our favorite is the POWER+ 56V 20-inch Electric Lawn Mower for $399. Down from $499, this saves you $100 and is the best pricing available. This mower features a 60-minute runtime on a single charge, and just 40-minutes of being plugged in will get you back to yard chores to finish any remaining cutting. The 20-inch steel deck will make quick work of your mowing tasks, as well. There are built-in LED headlights too, should the sun start to set on you toward the end of yard work. Plus, the 56V battery is compatible with all other EGO POWER+ tools. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Hover-1 electric scooters, HomeKit programmable smart plugs, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Kick Scooter for $449.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $600 at Amazon, today’s deal saves you $150, and matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. The Hover-1 Blackhawk scooter delivers on a 3-second “fast-folding design” that makes it simple to collapse for carrying on a bus, train, subway, or just up the steps to your home. With a 350W brushless motor, it propels you at up to 18.6 MPH for a maximum of 26 miles before it’s time to recharge. This is more than enough speed and range to use the Blackhawk for quick grocery runs or trips back and forth to work. Plus, since it’s IP54 water-resistant, you can even ride it in the rain without worrying about damage. Ratings are still rolling in here, but Hover-1 is well-reviewed overall.

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering its 2-pack of HomeKit Dual Outlet Smart Plugs for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the $5 on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly up to $34, this is 25% off the going rate and among the lowest prices we have tracked yet at Amazon. These no hub-required outlets are a simple way to add some additional plugs to your HomeKit rig, but they are also compatible with Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings setups. Alongside voice command support, the design allows you to get two, spaced-out plugs per wall outlet. This effectively doubles your receptacle options, all with smartphone control, scheduling, and more. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 600 Amazon customers.

