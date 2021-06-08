Green Deals: Clean your driveway with a 3,000PSI electric pressure washer from $100, more

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of PRYMAX 3,000PSI Electric Pressure Washers priced from $100 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the orange colorway at $99.99, which fetches $140 at Amazon right now. Now that summer is just around the corner, the weather by you is likely warm enough to start pressure washing. Today’s deal can easily tackle dirty driveways, siding, and decks. With an 1800W motor, it delivers up to 3,000PSI and 1.85GPM of output, which is great for a multitude of uses. You’ll get 0º, 15º, 25º, and 40º nozzles as well as a foam cannon in the package to jumpstart your cleaning setup. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Greenworks outdoor electric tools, WORX lawn gear, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon has launched a new Father’s Day Greenworks outdoor electric tool sale, discounting a selection of mowers, trimmers, DIY accessories, and more by as much as 43% starting at $29 shipped. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick is the Greenworks 48V 17-inch Cordless Mower at $251.99. Normally fetching $360, you’re looking at 30% in savings with today’s offer marking only the second discount to date alongside a new all-time low that’s $38 under our previous mention. Sporting a 17-inch cutting deck, this Greenworks mower ditches the usual gas and oil this spring for keeping your lawn looking its best. Its 2-in-1 design can handle both mulching and rear bagging and sports up to 45 minutes of runtime. A bundled drill can use either of the bundled 24V batteries to complete the package alongside the included charger. Over 230 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

The official WORX eBay storefront is offering a selection of its outdoor lawn gear at up to 50% off in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free across the board. Note: All refurbished items ship with a two year warranty. Our favorite is the WG911 2x20V Electric Lawn Mower + Trimmer Combo for $289. For comparison, the mower alone goes for $300 at Amazon, and the trimmer normally fetches up to $112 or so. This combo gives you the company’s 17-inch electric mower, 12-inch electric trimmer, two 4.0Ah batteries, a collection bag, dual charger, and mulch plug. That’s everything you need to kick your old oil and gas lawn equipment to the curb, even if you mulch or bag. Plus, these tools are part of the WORX 20V PowerShare platform, meaning you can use the batteries in more than just today’s deal. Want to shop the other WORX discounts? Swing by eBay’s landing page for all that’s included. Rated 4.3+ stars from thousands of happy customers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.