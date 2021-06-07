Quick Charge Podcast: June 7, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
This episode of The Electrek Podcast is brought to you by the all-new, all-electric Volkswagen ID.4 SUV with zero direct emissions. It’s the first electric vehicle for everyone. Before it can change the world, it has to change yours.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla announces longtime exec and head of Heavy Trucking, Jerome Guillen, is leaving
- Tesla loses head of energy operations
- Tesla expands beyond solar at Gigafactory New York to meet employment requirements
- Tesla (TSLA) stock seen rising to $1,000 on ‘green tidal wave’ in the US and China
- Tesla is working on driver ‘safety rating’ based on driving behaviors and Autopilot use to affect insurance cost
- Elon Musk announces Tesla is canceling Model S Plaid+, don’t really need more than 400-mile range
- Waymo and Cruise hope to charge for autonomous rides in California [update]
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.