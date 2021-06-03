Tesla recalls over 5,000 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles over seat belt issues

Tesla has to issue two separate recalls on over 5,000 Model 3 (2018-2020) and Model Y (2019-2021) vehicles due to two separate seat belt problems.

In the first recall notice posted to NHTSA’s website this week, Tesla disclosed a potential problem with 5,530 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles that could have improperly attached seat belt fasteners:

“Tesla, Inc. (Tesla) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Model 3 and 2019-2021 Model Y vehicles. One or both fasteners that secure the front seat shoulder belt to the b-pillar may not be properly attached.”

In the second recall notice, the automaker said that there are potentially 2,166 Model Y vehicles with improperly attached seat belt retractors:

“Tesla, Inc. (Tesla) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Model Y vehicles. One or both fasteners that secure the left and right second row seat belt retractors may not be properly attached.”

Tesla issued a similar recall in China for a few hundred vehicles with the same issue.

In each case, the solution will be for Tesla’s service to inspect the vehicle and repair or replace the fasteners or retractors if necessary.

Tesla said that it is not aware of any accidents or injuries caused by these defects.

These recalls follow another voluntary recall affecting some Model 3 and Model Y vehicles announced by the automaker last week.

That time it was about securing some brake caliper bolts.

Automakers regularly have to issue recalls if they find a defect that could potentially affect the safety of their vehicles.

In this case, we are talking about relatively small recalls affecting the equivalent of less than a week of Tesla’s production capacity.

