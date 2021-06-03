Tesla Cybertruck and Ford F-150 Lightning are neck-and-neck in electric pickup demand, poll says

A new poll shows that Tesla Cybertruck and the Ford F-150 Lightning are neck-and-neck in consumer demand for electric pickup trucks.

Over the last year since the unveiling of the Tesla Cybertruck, the electric pickup truck scene has become more robust with the Rivian R1T getting a lower price, the Hummer EV becoming an option in the bigger and more expensive side of the market, and the launch of the F-150 Lightning, which hit the mark for many people.

Now Piplsay, a consumer insight firm, conducted a survey to gauge consumer demand for electric pickup trucks, and they had interesting results.

Out of almost 28,000 respondents to the poll, almost half said that they plan to buy an electric vehicle in the near future and the majority are keen on electric pickup trucks:

It shows an increase in consumer interest to buy electric vehicles, since only 31% of US car buyers said they would consider an electric vehicle for their next car purchase or lease.

The new poll then asked people who want to buy electric pickup trucks which one they are most interested in.

The Ford F-150 Lightning and Tesla Cybertruck are leading demand at 25% and 24%, respectively:

That’s not too surprising, but the rest of the results are certainly more enthralling.

For example, the Chevrolet Silverado Electric is trailing by only one point despite the fact that it hasn’t been unveiled yet, and we don’t know any spec other than GM promising a 400-mile range.

The GMC Hummer EV is also coming in strong at 12%, despite a starting price of $80,000, and that version of the truck not being available for a few more years.

However, the electric “supertruck” does have impressive specs, and it might have caught the respondents’ attention, resulting in a more aspirational interest.

The most surprising result is arguably Rivian’s R1T coming in at only 5%, despite likely becoming the first to market with competitive specs, albeit at a higher price.

It comes in at just 1% and 2%, more than the Atlis XT and Lordstown Endurance, respectively, despite the former being a crowdfunded project and the latter’s hype train having lost some steam following its first prototype going up in flames on its first drive.

However, even though the survey reached a decent size, I would take it with a grain of salt due to the results of the following question:

While the first two answers make some sense, it’s hard to imagine how 21% of respondents would be “impressed” by the Chevrolet Silverado Electric, considering GM has only released one spec and a teaser image.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.