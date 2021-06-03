Green Deals: Gotrax G Max Ultra scooter travels 20 MPH for 45 miles at a low of $699, more

Amazon is offering the Gotrax G Max Ultra Electric Scooter at $699 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s discount saves $101 from its normal going rate of $800, beats our last mention by $21 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this all-new G-series of Gotrax scooters offer a high-performance 350W motor, allowing you to travel at up to 20 MPH. This scooter is a great choice for commuters, as well, since it can go for up to 45 miles on a single charge. That’s plenty to get you to work and back home without having to plug-in during the day. Plus, the 1-step folding system makes it simple to collapse and carry after your commute. It also has both electric anti-lock and disk brakes to keep you safe while riding around. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on indoor hydroponic gardens, Eve’s energy-monitoring smart power strip, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Amazon is now offering the 2020 AeroGarden Sprout indoor garden system for $40.56 shipped. Regularly $100, today’s deal is 59% off the going rate and the best price we have ever tracked by a long shot. Already one of the most affordable options in the AeroGarden lineup, this is a particularly great starter option for folks looking to bring the garden indoors all-year round for fresh veggies, herbs, flowers, and more. It can support up to three plants at once (roughly 10-inches tall) and ships with everything you need to get started like the 10-watt LED light system alongside the included 3-pod seed kit (Genovese basil, curly parsley, and dill). One-touch controls with no soil needed, it’s also about as easy as it gets for folks not particularly confident in their green thumb skills. Rated 4+ stars from over 480 Amazon customers. More details below.

Amazon offers the Eve HomeKit-enabled Energy Strip for $84.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. While you’d normally pay $100, today’s offer amounts to $15 in savings while dropping the price to match our previous mention for the best price of the year. With three individually-controllable outlets, the Eve Energy Strip works over Wi-Fi without a hub and integrates with HomeKit for Siri voice control and more. It also monitors power consumption, allowing you to keep tabs on how much energy specific appliances are using. I’ve personally been using one of these for over a year now, and have found it to be quite a reliable addition to the rest of my HomeKit setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 180 customers and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.