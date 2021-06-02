Green Deals: Greenworks 1700PSI electric pressure washer cleans your outdoor space from $75, more

Lowe’s is offering the Greenworks 1700PSI 1.2-GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $79 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $75.05 shipped. Down from its $99 normal going rate, this saves as much as 25% and is the best available. If you’re wanting to give your home a facelift this summer, a pressure washer is a key ingredient in that process. This model is electric, meaning no gas or oil are required for it to function. Greenworks includes a 35-foot power cord and 20-foot high-pressure hose in the box, alongside multiple quick-connect wand tips that make it easy to clean a variety of surfaces. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Wi-Fi smart switches, Sun Joe’s electric tiller, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

EufyHome via Amazon is offering its Wi-Fi Smart Light Switch for $9.99 when you clip the on-page coupon. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down $20 from its normal going rate, this marks a return to its all-time low that we last saw back in February.This smart light switch connects to your local Wi-Fi network, meaning there’s no hub required for it to function. It pairs well with both Alexa and Assistant, delivering voice-controlled lighting to your home on a budget. You can also set a mode to schedule, timer, or away, to provide customized illumination in any situation. It also features a look that resembles a normal light switch so it won’t be out of place in your home. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 16-inch 12A Corded Electric Tiller (TJ603E) for $109 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s $21+ off what Amazon has been charging lately, even more when comparing with Home Depot, and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. It doesn’t matter if you’d like to create the garden of your dreams or make the daunting task of leveling a part of your lawn much simpler, this tiller is here to save the day. This affordable tool is worth adding to your repertoire and since it’s powered by electricity, it will get you one step closer to kicking gas and oil to the curb. The unit makes it a cinch to cultivate your yard with a 16-inch reach that can till up to 8 inches deep. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

