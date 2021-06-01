Tesla is using new AMD RDNA 2 GPU in new Model S/X, same as in Playstation 5

AMD has confirmed that Tesla is using its new RDNA 2 GPUs in the new backseat entertainment system in the new Model S and Model X vehicles.

When Tesla unveiled the new Model S and Model X in January, one of the biggest new features was the addition of a screen for the backseat.

The automaker also confirmed that the screen is powered by a new powerful gaming computer:

Gaming computer with 10 teraflops of processing power.

Now we’re learning more about the new in-car computer. Today, AMD unveiled its Radeon RX 6000M series with RDNA 2 architecture:

Today at Computex 2021 AMD (Nasdaq: AMD) introduced several powerful new solutions that take high-performance gaming to new levels. Designed to bring world-class performance, incredible visual fidelity and immersive experiences to gaming laptops, the new AMD Radeon™ RX 6000M Series Mobile Graphics include the top-of-stack Radeon RX 6800M – the fastest AMD Radeon GPU for laptops, delivering desktop-class performance to power ultra-high frame rate 1440p gaming anywhere.

The chipmaker confirmed that the new technology not only powers the popular Sony Playstation 5 but also Tesla’s new gaming computer in the new Model S and Model X.

One of Tesla’s main requirements for computing power is not only processing power but energy efficiency.

Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager for AMD’s Graphics Business Unit, said that energy efficiency is one of the new RDNA 2 architecture’s main benefits:

There have been incredible advances in gaming over the last several years, with powerful technologies allowing desktop PCs to deliver high-octane, beautifully complex and immersive worlds like never before. Today we’re excited to bring the high-performance, energy-efficient AMD RDNA™ 2 architecture to next-generation laptops to unlock the same level of high-performance experiences and true-to-life visuals for mobile gamers. With AMD Advantage, gamers can be sure these next-gen laptops are designed, optimized and purpose-built for the best possible gaming experiences.

As we recently reported, Tesla has been putting more work toward video games inside its vehicles with the goal to “optimize fun” with its ownership experience.

Last year, we reported on Tesla building a new video game and user interface team in Austin as the automaker is trying to turn its vehicles into an actual viable video game platforms.

