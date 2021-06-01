In today’s Electrek Green Energy Brief (EGEB):

The Largo, Florida, police department in the Tampa Bay area buys Zero all-electric motorcycles.

7-Eleven will install at least 500 fast-charging ports at 250 stores in the US and Canada by the end of 2022.

Zero motorcycles for police in Florida

The Largo Police Department in Florida’s Tampa Bay area recently added two Zero all-electric motorcycles to its fleet, which cost a total of $41,000. Duke Energy gave the department a $7,000 grant toward the e-motorcycles. Largo PD’s goal is a 100% alternative-fuel light-duty fleet (read: electric) by 2030, which aligns with the city of Largo’s sustainability goals. Its ICE motorcycles are Harley-Davidsons.

Largo PD major Ann Starling said:

Zero has been around for several years. We went and test drove it. They loaned it to us … for several days, and we were able to work through it. The only maintenance this has is really just a carbon fiber belt. That’s it.

Santa Cruz-based Zero Motorcycles offers a line of bikes designed specifically for police patrols, which it launched back in 2012. The 302-pound bike has a top speed of 102 mph, a maximum range of 176 miles, Z-Force 75-7R motor with high-temp magnets, 116 ft-lb torque, 70 hp, and can be used on- or off-road. Zero promotes the bike as agile, clean, and stealthy.

There’s a long list of available options for the Zero police motorcycle, and the standard police package comes with:

Whelen TIR3 Emergency Lights – front, side, and rear-facing

Whelen Siren with PA and microphone

Front battery/frame protection bars (drop bars)

Stealth mode switch – headlight, taillight, dash light cut switch

Locking tank trunk

7-Eleven fast charger expansion

US-headquartered convenience store chain 7-Eleven announced today that it will install at least 500 fast-charging (DCFC) ports at 250 stores in the US and Canada by the end of 2022. The ports will be compatible with multiple electric car models.

This big installation effort, which will initially focus on California, Oregon, Washington state, Colorado, Texas, and Florida, will add to 7-Eleven’s existing 22 charging stations located at 14 stores in four states.

Further, 7-Eleven has doubled its original carbon reduction commitment by recently pledging to meet a 50% reduction of CO2 emissions from stores by 2030. The company reached a 25.8% reduction in 2020 by purchasing clean energy.

