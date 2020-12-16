VW unveils impressive EV fast-charging station in Arizona desert to test charging at high temperatures

VW is unveiling an impressive electric car fast-charging station in the Arizona desert to test charging at extremely high temperatures.

Successful fast-charging is highly dependent on maintaining a stable temperature of the batteries inside an electric vehicle.

That’s difficult to achieve in conditions like extremely cold or hot climates.

To test the latter, Volkswagen has built an impressive new charging station at its proving grounds in Arizona where temperature can reach 120°F (49°C).

Volkswagen brands will bring its electric vehicles planned for all over the world to the testing grounds to validate their fast-charging capacity under the extreme heat:

“The same month in Arizona, VW flipped the switch to on for one of the most extensive EV charging stations at a global test facility, Volkswagen Group’s Arizona Proving Grounds. The 50-vehicle charging station is designed to help VWGoA evaluate EV battery and charging performance under extreme hot-weather conditions. Chargers feature the various connectors used in the U.S., Europe and China and engineers will be able to evaluate real time data to see how various chargers compare.”

The automaker released a video about the beautiful new charging station:

As you can see, it also features several different chargers, which enables Volkswagen to test its electric cars with different systems from different suppliers.

Some of the chargers are capable of charge rates up to 350 kW – the same ones used by the Electrify America charging network.

