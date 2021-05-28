Green Deals: Greenworks 48V 20-inch Electric Lawn Mower $353, more

Amazon currently offers the Greenworks 40V 20-inch Twin Force Electric Mower for $352.95 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $399, today’s offer amounts to only the second notable price cut of the year, is the best price in months, and the second-best discount since the holiday season. Sporting a 20-inch cutting deck, this Greenworks mower ditches the usual gas and oil this spring for keeping your lawn looking its best. Its 2-in-1 design can handle both mulching and rear bagging and sports up to 60 minutes of runtime thanks to the two included batteries. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 5,000 customers.

Amazon currently offers the Jetson Bolt Folding E-Bike for $339 shipped. Having dropped form $400, today’s offer is matching our previous mention from back in February for the Amazon all-time low. Arriving just in time for spring weather, the Jeston Bolt is a great option for cruising around town over the next few months. Sporting a lightweight design that can fold up when not in-use, the Jetson Bolt arrives with a 250W motor that can hit up to 16 MPH top speeds. And with a 15-mile range, it’s more than capable of handling trips down the road and commuting, as well as just joyrides throughout summer. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 400 customers.

Amazon is now offering the 3-pack of Kasa Smart Dimmer Switches for $49.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly up to $75 before they dropped down to $55 and now an additional $5 for more than 30% off. This is one of the lowest prices we have tracked this year. These no hub-required smart switches allow for full remote control over your lighting with your smartphone or Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands via compatible devices. Full dimming capabilities and scheduling are present and accounted for here, but you can also customize the way your lighting gently fades on and off as well. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

