Quick Charge Podcast: May 26, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla factory construction site attacked by saboteurs who set electric cables on fire
- Elon Musk updates Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta v9 timeline and FSD Subscription once again
- Volvo achieves company’s first climate neutral car plant
- Ford confirms upcoming electric Explorer, Lincoln electric SUV, and maybe even a Bronco EV
- Ford announces goal of 40% all-electric sales by 2030 – here’s why it’s going to have to revise that
- Rivian VIN decoder released, points to possible cheaper dual-motor option
- Lucid reveals UX – intuitive user experience on upcoming Air
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.