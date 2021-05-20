Quick Charge Podcast: May 20, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Elon Musk spurs rumor of potential Tesla factory in UK with new visit
- Tesla is updating Roadster design, 0-60 mph in mind-boggling 1.1 sec with SpaceX package?
- Tesla (TSLA) to hold delivery event for first Model S Plaid on June 3
- 2022 Audi RS e-tron GT first drive: this is a luxury rocket
- Ford gets into battery manufacturing, commits to 60 GWh factory in the US with SK Innovation
- Ford F-150 Lightning starts under $40k w/ 300-mile range and can power your home
- Dandelion Energy expands residential geothermal to Vermont
- EGEB: 100 homes in Vermont to get free Gen 2 Span Smart Panel in pilot program
