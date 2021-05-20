Green Deals: Hover-1 Gambit electric scooter travels up to 15 MPH for nine miles at $170, more

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s eBay storefront is offering the Hover-1 Gambit Electric Folding Scooter for $169.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Normally $250, our last mention was $200 and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that the scooter delivers some great features for its price range, including the ability to travel at up to 15 MPH and ride for 9-miles before it’s time to recharge. This means you can use the Hover-1 Gambit to ride around for fun, or traverse back and forth to work with a charge during the day. Rated 4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Anker portable power stations, robotic lawn mowers, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Portable PowerHouse II 800 Power Station for $549.99 shipped. Clip the $100 on-page coupon and apply code ANKR1750 at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $700, today’s offer is a $150 price drop and the lowest total we can find. While you can still score $100 off the Powerhouse II 400, folks looking for some serious portable on-the-go charging and off-grid capabilities will want to take a closer look at today’s Powerhouse 800 offer. With its 777 watt-hours, this charging station “serves as a reliable emergency backup or handy travel companion.” It houses a pair of AC outlets, two USB-C ports, four USB-A ports, one vehicle-class outlet, and two DC outlets. That means you can run just about anything you might need in a pinch or “get a MacBook Air to 50% charge in around 40 minutes.” Rated 4+ stars and ships with an 18-month warranty. More details below.

Amazon is offering the Husqvarna Automower 115H Robotic Lawn Mower for $1,011.75 shipped. That’s $181 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked in 2021. This robotic lawn mower sets out to take a mundane chore off of your plate. It’s made with up to 0.4-acre lawns in mind and comes with boundary wires so you can easily set and forget yard maintenance. The mower can be controlled via a smartphone, allowing you to easily schedule or trigger trimmings whenever the need or desire arises. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of Amazon shoppers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.