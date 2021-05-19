Green Deals: Aukey PowerTitan 300 + PowerZeus 500 portable power stations from $210, more

Aukey is offering its PowerTitan 300 Portable Power Station for $209.99 shipped with the code AUKEYPLUS at checkout. Upgrade to the larger PowerZeus 500 Portable Power Station for $366.98 shipped with the same code at checkout. Down from their normal going rates of $250 and $407 respectively, today’s deals mark some of the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find that the PowerTitan 300 features 288Wh while the larger PowerZeus 500 offers up 518Wh, making both a fantastic option for running your gear when out camping or at the lake. With up to 60W USB-C Power Delivery here, you’ll also find multiple USB-A, AC, and other outputs available here. Aukey products are well-reviewed in our testing.

Head below for more deals on CRAFTSMAN electric mower bundles, LED light bulbs, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Lowe’s is offering the CRAFTSMAN 2x20V 20-inch Electric Mower for $299 shipped bundled with a FREE 20V Electric String Trimmer. Separately, you’d pay $299 for the mower and $129 for the trimmer, coming out to a grand total of $428. With today’s purchase, you’ll score three total 20V batteries (two 5.0Ah and one 4.0Ah) to power both devices at the same time. The mower can run for up to 50-minutes at a time before it needs to be recharged, while the trimmer has two options so you can choose more power or longer runtime. Using these tools will help you kick gas and oil to the curb as today’s purchase replaces two machines at once. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Lepro US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 6-pack of its 1,500-lumen LED Light Bulbs for $12.74 Prime shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $17, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked on Amazon. Each bulb offers 1,500-lumens of light, which is quite bright and great for a multitude of scenarios. This takes just 15W of power to use, a massive 85% reduction from what traditional bulbs would require. With six included in today’s purchase, there’s enough bulbs here to outfit your garage and basement with brighter lighting. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,700 happy customers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.