Green Deals: Hover-1’s Blackhawk electric scooter goes nearly 19 MPH at a low of $450, more

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Kick Scooter for $449.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $600 and today’s deal marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked since launch. Hover-1’s Blackhawk scooter offers a 3-second “fast-folding design” that makes it super simple to collapse it for carrying it on a bus, train, subway, or just up the steps to your home. With a 350W brushless motor, it can propel you at up to 18.6 MPH for upwards of 26 miles before it’s time to recharge. Plus, since it’s IP54 water-resistant, you can even ride it in the rain without worrying about damage. Ratings are still rolling in here, but Hover-1 is well-reviewed overall.

B&H Photo is offering the Segway Ninebot E22 Electric Kick Scooter for $399.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Usually going for around $500, but currently down to $470 on Amazon, you can save up to $100 with the price now just $2 shy of the all-time low. Powered by a 300W brushless motor, the E22 scooter can reach speeds up to 12.4 MPH, for up to 13.7 miles off a single charge. Of course, it’s a functioning kick scooter as well, so running out of juice doesn’t mean you’re stranded. The foldable design weighs in at under 30 pounds, with 9-inch tubeless tires, mechanical breaks, plus LED lights and a speedometer display rounding out the practical features. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 300 customers on Amazon. Hit the jump for more.

Amazon is offering the LIFX Color BR30 HomeKit-enabled RGB LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb for $39.99 shipped. Down 20% from its normal going rate at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked there only once before. Delivering compatibility with the three major smart home platforms, including HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, you’ll enjoy the ability to command this bulb with a multitude of devices. Plus, it delivers 1,100-lumens of brightness to your home, which is quite bright all things considered. You won’t need a hub to use it either, as it connects directly to your Wi-Fi network. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

