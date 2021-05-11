Green Deals: EGO 56V electric yard tools jumpstart your summer lawn care from $159, more

Today only, as part of its Daily Deals, Lowe’s is offering 10% off a selection of EGO 56V electric lawn tools from $159. Our favorite deal here is the POWER+ 56-Volt 21-inch Electric Lawn Mower at $499 shipped. This is a $50 discount from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for this mower. Shipping with both a 7.5Ah battery as well as a charger, this mower is built to go up to 60-minutes on a single charge before you need to plug back in. It also features an easily adjustable deck so you can change the mowing height before you start cutting each time. Plus, the battery that you get here works with all of EGO’s 56V lawn tools, making it a great ecosystem to buy into. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands of happy customers. Shop the rest of the sale here.

Head below for more deals on Anker portable power stations, dusk-to-dawn LED bulbs, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Portable Power Station PowerHouse II 400 for $259.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and apply code ANKER1730111 at checkout. Regularly $400, this is $140 off, $40 below our previous mention, and among the lowest prices we have ever tracked. Perfect for powering your gear on-the-road or in the woods, it can also come in handy during emergency situations as well. Connectivity options here include two DC ports, a 300W AC outlet, three USB-A ports, a car socket, and a 60W USB-C port that “can charge a MacBook Air 2020 to 50% in just over 40 minutes.” However, the 388Wh capacity can provide multiple charges to “virtually any mobile device” with the included 65W Adapter, USB-A to USB-C cable, a USB-C cable. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds, you can get an even more details breakdown in our hands-on review.

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Motion-sensing Dusk to Dawn LED Outdoor Light Bulbs for $6.79 Prime shipped with the code GOVEE6011K and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 58% from its normal going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While finding dusk to dawn bulbs is fairly easy, picking up a pair that also has a built-in motion sensor isn’t quite as simple of a task. This kit will use PIR detection so it can turn on anytime the infrared sensor sees motion. Its detection area ranges from 16.4- to 26.3-feet and shuts off 30-seconds after movement has stopped. This function only happens at night, as well, thanks to the dusk to dawn sensor that’s also built into the bulb. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.