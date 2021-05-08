Whatever you think of him, Elon Musk is indeed the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. And, again, whatever you think of him, he’s inexplicably hosting Saturday Night Live tonight, May 8th. Here’s everything you need to know about how to catch the “Technoking” himself on TV or streaming…

You can’t get around the fact that this is the most cultural hype there’s been for an episode of Saturday Night Live in months, if not years. And Elon is certainly exploiting the opportunity, as usual, to make bad jokes, troll people, and pump up his favorite dog-themed cryptocurrency.

Tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live is also set to be the very first time that the long-running television show has been livestreamed outside the US. NBC says (and Elon mentioned on his Twitter feed) that it will be streamed via YouTube in over 100 countries outside the US.

How to stream Elon Musk tonight on SNL in the US

Alright, the deets you came for.

The time: Elon Musk will be hosting SNL tonight on NBC and it’s set to start at 8:30 PM PT/10:30 PM CT/11:30 PM ET.

The where: NBC, either via your cable provider (or their apps), on NBC’s own website (cable subscription login required), or through NBC’s new-ish streaming service Peacock.

Peacock is probably going to be the easiest route for those in the US that don’t already plan to watch via their cable provider. You can sign up for Peacock Premium to stream SNL tonight, which costs $4.99 per month. If you don’t already have a Peacock account, a Peacock Premium trial can be had for 7 days for free.

How to stream Elon Musk tonight on SNL internationally

If you’re outside the US, it’s actually even simpler. As mentioned, tonight’s episode of SNL is the first one ever to be streamed live for audiences outside the US, and NBC is doing so in partnership with YouTube. If you live outside the US, you can learn more about how to stream Elon Musk on SNL over at our sister site, 9to5Google.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.