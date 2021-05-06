Green Deals: Trim your trees with a Greenworks 24V 12-in. brushless chainsaw at $170, more

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V 12-inch Brushless Chainsaw for $169.99 shipped. Normally around $200, and going for $219 at Home Depot right now, today’s deal marks one of the first major price drops that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This electric chainsaw has some unique features that gas-powered alternatives just can’t match up to. The electric start means that there’s no starter rope, spark plug, carburetor, or other similar functions to get in the way, just click a button and you’re ready to go. Plus, the 12-inch bar and chain have low kickback for easy use by homeowners. The brushless motor is also an upgrade here, delivering more torque, a quiet operation, as well as a longer lifespan than brush motors usually offer. Ratings are still rolling in here, but Greenworks is well-reviewed overall.

Head below for more deals on TP-Link Wi-Fi smart bulbs, other Greenworks electric lawn tools, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi LED Light Bulb (KL110) for $10.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its $14 normal going rate, today’s deal beats our last mention by $3 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. You’ll find that there’s no hub required to use this bulb, as it connects directly to your home’s Wi-Fi network. It delivers 800-lumens of brightness to your room, which is a decent amount of light for any space. You’ll find both Alexa and Assistant support here, meaning it’ll work in a multitude of smart home setups. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Home Depot is currently discounting a selection of Greenworks electric lawn care tools headlined by the PRO 25-inch 60V Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower for $599. Down from its usual $749 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. This electric lawn mower from Greenworks will have you ready to ditch gas and oil this spring thanks to the battery-powered design. Its 25-inch cutting deck can handle mulching as well as rear bagging, and various height adjustments let you get the perfect cut. Alongside the self-propelled mower, you’re also getting a pair of batteries and a charger. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 205 customers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.