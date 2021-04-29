Electrify America now has 600 charging stations, announces new locations in the US

Electrify America announced that it now has 600 charging stations in operations, and it is announcing new locations in the US.

With the recent opening of locations in Quartzsite and Kingman, Arizona, Electrify America now has 600 electric vehicle charging stations in operations in the US.

That’s impressive after just three years of operations.

The company now has 2,600 fast-chargers at those 600 stations. Those chargers can charge up to 150 kW (metro stations) and 350 kW.

Giovanni Palazzo, president and chief executive officer of Electrify America, commented on the milestone:

“With our rapid station deployment, we are on track to have 800 charging stations with about 3,500 chargers open or under development by the end of this year – delivering on our commitment to make EV driving easier and more accessible. We’re proud to be on the forefront of expanding the nation’s EV charging infrastructure and are excited to see our continued growth, as we help meet EV demand and climate priorities set by the Administration.”

Along with the new milestone, Electrify America is also announcing new stations coming to Hawaii, South Dakota, Wyoming and Vermont:

“Electrify America will build on this momentum by adding stations in Hawaii, South Dakota, Wyoming and Vermont to the network for the first time by early 2022 – meeting driver demand for more charging stations throughout different areas of the country. The new states will bring Electrify America’s presence to 47 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.”

As well as in Montana, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Washington state:

“Additionally, Electrify America will open more stations later this year in Montana, Minnesota and New Hampshire – states with a smaller charging station presence – as the network grows in the Plains, Mountain and New England regions. The company is also planning a significant expansion later this year in Washington state, where the legislature has recently passed a bill setting a goal that all model year 2030 and later light-duty vehicles sold, purchased or registered in the state be EVs.”

Those new stations are coming just as many new EV models are coming to the US.

Electrek’s Take

I think Electrify America is one of the best things that happened to electrification in the US.

It was the right move from regulators to force VW to invest in the initiative as part of their fines for the Dieselgate scandal.

And as for VW’s side of things, they are laughing now since they have a great new business out of it.

600 stations and 2,600 new chargers in three years is really good.

They could use more chargers per station, but their build rate is impressive, and it is going to prove very useful for EV owners, especially non-Tesla EV owners, in the next few years.

