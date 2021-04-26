Swiss electric bicycle company Stromer has just announced an update to the company’s ST2 line of electric bikes, making the Stromer ST2 better than ever.

The Stromer ST2 is the first bike in the company’s lineup to offer a Gates carbon belt drive.

These drive systems are prized for their low maintenance, clean operation, silent pedaling, and incredibly long lifespans.

The belt drive system is paired with a 5-speed internally geared hub that allows riders to shift from rest.

Stromer is one of the few high-end electric bicycle brands to employ a hub motor, or a motor housed in the center of a wheel. The Stromer ST2 features a 750W CYRO hub motor in the rear wheel that powers the bike up to a top speed of 28 mph (45 km/h).

That speed is the legal limit allowed for Class 3 e-bikes in the US. In Europe, that classifies the Stromer ST2 as a speed pedelec.





The ST2’s 618 Wh battery is rated by Stromer to achieve a range of over 75 miles (120 km). The company also offers a larger capacity option that can increase the range up to 100 miles (160 km).

A full light package on the bike includes daytime running lights as well as both low-beam and high-beam head lights. There’s also a tail light that includes a built-in brake light.

The bike features a number of connectivity-based features that use either 3G or Bluetooth to offer ride statistics, over-the-air (OTA) updates and theft deference such as GPS localization and a Smartlock system.

The bike also includes Stromer’s cloud-based Stromer OMNI Connect platform that operates on the ST2’s touch display and on the accompanying smartphone app.

Rolling on large volume 27.5-inch tires, the commuter e-bike has a bit more cushion under its wheels for a more comfortable ride. Both a suspension fork and a suspension seat post can be added as factory option for those seeking even more comfort in their ride.









As Dan Delehanty, general manager, North America at Stromer, explained in a statement provided to Electrek:

“Completely redesigned for 2021, the Stromer ST2 e-bike replaces the previous model by forging new paths in terms of features and technology. The first Stromer bike with a Gates Carbon Drive Belt, the ST2 combines the best in power, range, design, digital connectivity, comfort, and safety. Whether you work in an office or remotely, the ST2 delivers a premium riding experience for your commute or recreational outings. The low-maintenance equipment is ideal for daily activities, whatever they may consist of in today’s new normal.”

Priced at $5,699, this Swiss e-bike isn’t for the feint of heart – or wallet.

Electrek‘s take

Stromer undeniably makes very nice bikes. And there are plenty of nice parts on the new ST2 to help float that MSRP sky high.

But at the same time, there are still some head scratchers here. While I’ve never counted myself among the mid-drive elitists and I recognize that hub motors have plenty of advantages, we still don’t normally see them on bikes of this price level. They throw the center of mass of the bike much further back, which is fine as a compromise on a cheaper e-bike, but seems a bit out-of-whack with the $5.7K price tag here.

Granted the price is lower than their $10,000 e-bikes, but we’re still looking at a pretty penny here.





I do think it’s pretty sweet that they’ve integrated a 5-speed hub transmission with the hub motor though, I’ll give them that.

And the fact that the bike is nicely outfitted for commuting is a plus, too.

But this price level demands a serious ride, and so I’ll have to save my final judgement on the new Stromer ST2 until I can throw a leg over one and test the ride.

