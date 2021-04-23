Green Deals: Greenworks PRO 25-inch 60V Electric Lawn Mower now $150 off, more

Home Depot is currently offering the Greenworks PRO 25-inch 60V Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower for $599. Down from its usual $749 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. This electric lawn mower from Greenworks will have you ready to ditch gas and oil this spring thanks to the battery-powered design. Its 25-inch cutting deck can handle mulching as well as rear bagging, and various height adjustments let you get the perfect cut. Alongside the self-propelled mower, you’re also getting a pair of batteries and a charger. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 180 customers.

Amzon is offering Gotrax’s XR Ultra Electric Scooter for $323.99 shipped. Selling at up to $400 at major retailers like Target, and currently on sale for $350 on the Gotrax website, today’s deal saves you up to $76 for one of the lowest prices of the year. This premium electric scooter touts a powerful 300W motor that can carry you at up to 15.5MPH, and takes on hills and inclines up to 15-degrees. You’ll never have to worry about clunky uphill battles, but it also folds for convenient carry if the need arises. Feel the breeze on your back up for to 17 miles off a single charge. It’s backed up by a LED display for your speedometer, battery life, plus an upgraded dual-braking system and headlight for safer nighttime travels. Over 1,100 customers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

Amazon is offering Kasa’s TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Edison Bulb for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Down from its $17 list price, today’s deal saves you 18% and matches the lowest price of the year. Packed with intuitive features, you can dim, warm, schedule, and track your energy usage all from your smartphone. There’s no hub required to use it, but you can still pair it with Alexa or Google Assistant devices for easy voice commands. Enjoy the warmth of vintage, soft white filaments with temperatures up to 27000K for daytime use, or nightly reading. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 900 customers.

