Quick Charge Podcast: April 20, 2021

- Tesla faces backlash after unhappy customer crashes Shanghai Motor Show booth
- Elon Musk claims Tesla involved in fatal crash with no one in driver’s seat wasn’t on Autopilot
- Toyota to review its lobbying against climate and electric cars after pressure from investors
- Mercedes-Benz teases new EQT electric minivan
- VW unveils ID.6 electric SUV: its most spacious electric vehicle yet
- Lordstown Motors exits San Felipe 250 early, underestimates energy usage
- SES gathers $139 million in funding round led by GM
- Globally, renewables are growing – but so is demand for coal
