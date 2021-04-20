Mercedes-Benz teases new EQT electric minivan

Mercedes-Benz is teasing the EQT, an electric minivan to be unveiled by American pro skateboarder Tony Hawk next month.

The van passenger van segment is not on the top of the list of markets to electrify.

Daimler is actually one of the early movers in the space with the EQV electric van, but that’s quite expensive. Now they are announcing a new entry, the Mercedes-Benz EQT, that should be an “entry-level” electric van.

While it will only be a concept, the automaker noted that it will be a “near-production concept”:

The near-production Concept EQT offers a clear glimpse of the electric version of the forthcoming T-Class. With the completely newly developed city van, Mercedes-Benz Vans is transferring the winning formula of the V-Class people carrier to a compact format and bringing a new level of quality to the small-van segment. The Concept EQT combines a spacious and variable interior with attractive design and Mercedes’ hallmark high standards of comfort, connectivity, value, and safety.

The automaker didn’t reveal much beyond the teaser image pictured above, but Mercedes-Benz did talk a little about the design of the upcoming concept:

Emotion and intelligence are the key elements of the Mercedes-Benz Design philosophy ‘Sensual Purity.’ Using this bipolarity, the Concept EQT creates a new holistic design in the small van segment. With this first premium small van, Mercedes-Benz Vans is expanding its portfolio for private customers, offering an attractive entry-level model that will allow families and leisure active private customers to step into the Mercedes-Benz world.

The Mercedes-Benz EQT is going to be unveiled on Monday, May 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. CEST and Daimler said that Tony Hawk is going to be involved in the unveiling of the vehicle.

Come back to Electrek next month to get all the details about the new electric van.

