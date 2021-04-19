Green Deals: Greenworks 40V electric trimmer cleans up your yard for $134, more

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 12-inch Cordless String Trimmer for $134.09 shipped. Down from its $180 list price, today’s deal is the second-best pricing that we’ve tracked in the past 12-months. If you’re wanting to tidy up your yard this spring, then picking up this cordless string trimmer is a great way to do just that. Since it’s battery-powered, you won’t have to use oil or gas when edging your yard. Included with your purchase, you’ll not only receive the trimmer here but also a 4Ah 40V battery and charger. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

AnkerDirect via Amazon is now offering its PowerHouse II 400 for $279.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon and apply code ANKERSD1730 at checkout. Regularly $400, today’s offer is $120 off the going rate, $20 below our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This sizable generator meets over spec’d battery pack is great for powering your gear during blackouts, emergencies, on-the-road, or out in the woods. A pair of DC ports, a 300W AC outlet, three USB-A ports, a car socket, and a 60W USB-C port that “can charge a MacBook Air 2020 to 50% in just over 40 minutes” round out the connectivity options here. Everything runs off the internal 388Wh capacity and it ships with a 65W Adapter, USB-A to USB-C cable, a USB-C cable, and an 18-month warranty. Carrying a 4+ star rating, you can get more details on this thing in our hands-on review.

Woot is offering a selection of ecobee smart thermostats and accessories priced from $33 Prime shipped in open-box condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite discount is the ecobee3 HomeKit-enabled Smart Thermostat with Three Room Sensors for $169.99. For comparison, this kit originally sold for $289 and today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all time. ecobee boasts support for Apple’s HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa for voice control and smart home tie-ins for all major ecosystems. With three room sensors, you’ll be able to let the thermostat average four total rooms for balanced heating and cooling experience throughout your home. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Shop the rest of today’s deals right here. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

