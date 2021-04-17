Quick Charge Podcast: April 17, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla settles lawsuit against engineer who it claims stole Autopilot source code for Chinese competitor
- Tesla Cybertruck prototype spotted at its upcoming home of Gigafactory Texas
- Mercedes-Benz announces EQB compact SUV with 7 seats coming next year
- GM confirms $2.3 billion investment with LG in battery cell gigafactory in Tennessee
- Lightning eMotors and REV to produce electric ambulances
- EGEB: This tech repels dust from solar panels, saving up to 98% of energy
