Mercedes-Benz announces EQB compact SUV with 7 seats coming next year

Mercedes-Benz announced today the upcoming EQB compact SUV with seven seats, and it will be coming to the US next year.

Just a day after unveiling the EQS, the German automaker is already turning our attention to an upcoming new electric vehicle to be unveiled on Sunday:

“Mercedes-EQ will unveil the all-electric compact EQB SUV on Sunday, April 18th, 2021. The EQB World Premiere @ Mercedes-EQ Night Shanghai will take place on the eve of the first press day of Auto Shanghai 2021.”

The vehicle is going to enter the increasingly more crowded compact electric SUV segment with peers like the Tesla Model Y, Audi Q4 e-tron, and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Mercedes-Benz hasn’t revealed much about the vehicle, but it did release the teaser image pictured above.

The German automaker also confirmed that it will be able to seat seven passengers and have a 1,700-litres cargo area:

“Among other things, the EQB will set a new standard in the electric compact class with its flexible space. It offers room for up to seven passengers or a maximum of 1,700 litres of luggage.”

While Mercedes-Benz is just now about to unveil the EQB, it plans to bring a production version to market extremely quickly.

It will start in China, then in Europe later this year, and in the US as soon as next year:

“After the market launch in China, the European version of the EQB will follow later this year and will also be available on the U.S. market in 2022.”

We will bring you all the details on Sunday after the launch of the Mercedes-Benz EQB compact electric SUV.

