Green Deals: Home Depot 1-day solar sale starts at $16, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a selection of solar-powered gear on sale from $16. Free shipping is available on orders of $45 or more, or you can opt for in-store pickup to side-step the delivery fee. Our favorite deal here is the Nature Power 110W Solar Panel with 11A Charge Controller at $87.88 from its normal rate of up to $190. This saves over 50% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all time. This kit includes everything you need to get started with running your gear with solar power. That means all of the wiring, brackets, panels, and even an 11A charge controller are bundled together in one simple package. This will let you power 12V batteries and run your stuff at the same time, providing electricity for your camper or shed day and night. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Looking for other products? Well, Home Depot has a landing page featuring all of its solar-powered accessories on sale right now from $16, so be sure to give it a look.

Head below for more deals on solar LED lights, electric lawn tools, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

enkman (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 3,200-lumen Solar-powered Outdoor LED Lights for $18.99 Prime shipped with the code PAYHWVRG at checkout. Regularly $27, today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low and other similar (but lower-powered) models go for around $30 or so at Amazon. If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your outdoor living space, adding some solar-powered LED lighting is a great choice. Each of these lights delivers 3,200-lumens of brightness to your outdoor space, which is more than enough to illuminate an entire area. The built-in solar panel means you won’t have to change batteries or run an electrical cable to install them, either. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Sun Joe outdoor electric tools headlined by its 13A 14-inch Corded Lawn Mower at $99 shipped. Normally fetching $139, today’s offer amounts to 29% in savings and marks the best price we’ve seen in over six months. Featuring a corded design, this Sun Joe electric lawn mower touts a 14-inch cutting deck that’s powered by a 13A motor. Alongside adjustable height settings, this one also features a 10-gallon bag as well as a discharge chute. And of course, there’s no gas or oil to deal with here, either. Nearly 1,200 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.