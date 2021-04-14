Green Deals: Tidy up the yard with a 20V hedge trimmer from BLACK+DECKER at $89, more

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Hedge Trimmer for $89 shipped. For comparison, it normally fetches around $125 or so and today’s deal is the best price that we’ve tracked in months. This kit includes the hedge trimmer, a battery, and charger so you get everything in the box to begin tackling yard work as soon as it arrives. Of course, the best part here is that you won’t have to use gas or oil mixtures, as it only requires a battery to run. With a 22-inch blade, this hedge trimmer will make quick work of tidying up the yard this spring. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on solar LED lights, portable power stations, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

JESLED US Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 800-lumen Solar Outdoor LED Light for $15.39 Prime shipped with the code 90LEDSOLAR and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down 49% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. You’ll find that this solar panel delivers 800-lumens of brightness to your patio or yard anywhere that you mount it. This is thanks to the built-in solar panel, you won’t have to run wires to this light or change batteries once it’s installed. However, should the sun go away for a few days in a row, you’ll find a USB port so that way you can plug it in and recharge at any time. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Jackery’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Explorer 500 Portable Power Station for $419.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually fetching $500, today’s offer saves you $80 and matches our previous mention for the best price in over a year. Featuring a 518Wh lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 500W pure sine wave AC outlet, three 2.4A USB inputs, and a DC car port. Whether you’re hoping to get some camping trips later this year or want to deck out your tailgating kit, this is a great way to lock-in some off-season savings. Jackery’s Explorer 500 can even be refueled by a solar panel while out and about for off-the-grid setups. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

