Quick Charge Podcast: April 12, 2021

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Model 3 modified by UP wins race against Porsche Taycan Turbo S
- Tesla (TSLA) now has crypto stock token by Binance to buy fractional shares
- Tesla (TSLA) gets a new ~$1 trillion price target over Apple-like all-in-one energy ecosystem
- Tesla’s AI is about to get better, and not just for Full Self-Driving
- Tesla hikes solar roof price on contracts signed over a year ago
- REE Automotive announces collaboration with Magna
- Rivian’s electric pickup truck is going to be powered by Samsung SDI battery cells
- Polaris refreshes its GEM Low Speed Vehicle (LSV) line with new options
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.