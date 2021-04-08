Green Deals: Amazon best-selling electric leaf blower hits best price in years at $15.50, more

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 6A Electric Leaf Blower for $15.49 Prime shipped. Down from its $19 or so normal going rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in years. Offering up to 155 MPH wind speeds, this electric blower is a great way to clean up your yard after lawn work on the weekends. This leaf blower benefits from being electric over gas in many ways, with ditching oil and gas being only two of the main things there. Another nicety from being electric is that it weighs just 3.9-pounds, which is super light compared to gas alternatives. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Head below for more deals on electric scooters, LED bulbs, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best Tesla accessories.

Amazon is offering Segway’s Ninebot ES1L Electric Kick Scooter for $299.99 shipped. This $100 price drop is the biggest and only sale of 2021 we’ve tracked for this item, and matches the all-time low. The Segway Ninebot Electric Scooter’s 250W motor can take you up to 12.4 MPH, and 12.4 miles off a single charge. Perfect for students, life in the city, or anyone who proudly calls their home a “walking town” (but doesn’t always feel like huffing it.) It has a front electric break, back manual break, and is super light-weight coming in at under 25-pounds. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 250 Amazon customers.

Tanbaby (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 60W/6,000-lumen LED Light Bulb for $16.99 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, this bulb normally goes for $32 on Amazon, similar ones fetch around $30, and today’s deal beats our last mention by $3 for a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If your garage is hard to see in due to low light, it’s time to fix that. This bulb delivers 6,000-lumens of brightness from a single light socket. That’s around six times what standard 100W incandescent bulbs offer, making it plenty bright for any scenario. Plus, since there are three individual panels that can be aimed anywhere you need, you’ll be able to easily direct the light where it’s needed. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 15,000 happy customers and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

