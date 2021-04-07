Green Deals: Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Scooter takes you around town at a new low of $540, more

Amazon is offering the Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Kick Scooter for $539.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $600 and today’s deal marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked since launch. This scooter features a 3-second “fast-folding design” that makes it super simple to collapse it for carrying it on a bus, train, subway, or just up the steps to your home. The 350W brushless motor propels the Hover-1 Blackhawk up to 18.6 MPH for up to 26 miles before it’s time to recharge. Plus, since it’s IP54 water-resistant, you can even ride it in the rain without worrying about damage. Ratings are still rolling in here, but Hover-1 is well-reviewed overall.

Head below for more deals on HomeKit smart home gear, Wi-Fi smart LED bulbs, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 32% off meross smart outlets, wall switches, and accessories. One standout is the meross Apple HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $26, this is 27% off the going rate and one of the lowest prices we have tracked. This one provides Apple HomeKit and smartphone control over a pair of outdoor outlets wrapped in an IP44 weatherproof housing. This way you can setup and control your outdoor lighting in the summer and holiday lighting in the winter (plus anything else that needs some power outside) remotely with the meross app and voice commands, as well as the ability to create schedules and timers to automate the entire process. Rated 4+ stars from over 880 Amazon customers.

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Multicolor Light Bulb for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the $2 on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly $30 at Best Buy where it is currently on sale for $17, today’s Amazon price is the lowest we can find and about $6 below the $22 we have seen it listed for there over the last several months. This “no hub-required” bulb brings intelligent, smartphone-controlled lighting anywhere a standard light bulb can go. With a built-in Wi-Fi connection, you can control your bulb via the Kasa app including everything from setting schedules and dimming settings to flipping through the 16 million different color options. You can even set scenes, monitor energy usage, and bark voice commands via compatible Alexa/Google Assistant devices. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,100 Amazon customers.

